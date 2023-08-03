Tears of the Kingdom tops 18m sales, Switch hardware moves nearly 4m for Nintendo first quarter

Advertisement

The first quarter of Nintendo’s fiscal 2024 year has wrapped up and they launched quite a number of games, but the big movers were The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – again.

All figures below are until June 30th.

Tears of the Kingdom managed now sits at 18.51 million copies sold, it gave Nintendo its biggest first quarter period for first party titles ever (We last heard it has sold sold 10m copies in the first 3 days). Tears of the Kingdom has already hit 9th in the top ten best selling Switch games ever.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also sold through another 1.67 million units, thanks in part to the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo says the movie has had a positive effect on all Mario titles.

Switch hardware moved 3.91m unit consoles with the Switch OLED now the biggest mover – no doubt helped by a the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Special Edition hardware.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 129.53m (Up from 125.62m)

– Nintendo Switch: 90.23m

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 21.45.m

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 17.85m

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Last Quarter Additions

There was no figures for Advance Wars 1+2 Re:Boot Camp, Everybody 1-2-Switch! and Pikmin 1+2.

Advertisement

Pokémon

Pokémon Sword and Shield – 25.92m (up from 25.82m last qtr)

(up from 25.82m last qtr) Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 22.66m (up from 22.10m last qtr)

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 55.46m (up from 53.79m last qtr)

(up from 53.79m last qtr) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.79m (up from 42.21m last qtr)

(up from 42.21m last qtr) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.77m (up from 31.09m last qtr)

(up from 31.09m last qtr) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30.65m (up from 29.81m last qtr)

(up from 29.81m last qtr) Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44m (up from 26.75m last qtr)

(up from 26.75m last qtr) Super Mario Party – 19.34m (up from 19.14m last qtr)

(up from 19.14m last qtr) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.17m

Images: Nintendo IR