Switch sales up year-on-year, Pikmin 4 moves a couple million, brakes on Zelda

Advertisement

Nintendo has released its second quarter financial details to September 30th 2023. We’ve got an update on how the Switch is selling, how Tears of the Kingdom did post launch and how Pikmin 4 did as well.

First up hardware units are still up year on year, and thanks the more expensive Nintendo Switch OLED it helped bump up sales 16.7% year-on-year as well. Nintendo still thinks it will sell 15 million Switch units this financial year, but has bumped up the number of games it expects to sell.

Nintendo

Pikmin 4 which debuted in the quarter also launched handily with 2.61m, however almost all of that was in Japan. It is now the best selling Pikmin game.

The brakes got put on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well, the last reported figure we had from that was 18.5m, it’s now at 19.51m meaning in the last three months it only moved another million copies. Totally front loaded that one.

Mario titles got a sales bump as well, Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury and Super Mario Odyssey moved another 1.2 million units. Nintendo says this is due to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 132.46m (Up from 129.53m)

– Nintendo Switch: 600K this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 470K this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 1.86m this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Last Quarter Additions

Pikmin 4 – 2.61m

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57.01m (up from 55.46m last qtr)

(up from 55.46m last qtr) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 43.38m (up from 42.79m last qtr)

(up from 42.79m last qtr) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 32.44m (up from 31.77m last qtr)

(up from 31.77m last qtr) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.15m (up from 30.65m)

(up from 30.65m) Super Mario Odyssey – 26.95m (up from 26.44m last qtr)

(up from 26.44m last qtr) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.02m (up from 25.92m last qtr)

(up from 25.92m last qtr) Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 23.23m (up from 22.66m last qtr)

(up from 22.66m last qtr) Super Mario Party – 19.66m (up from 19.34m last qtr)

(up from 19.34m last qtr) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 19.50m (up from 18.5m last qtr)

(up from 18.5m last qtr) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.70m (up from 16.17m last qtr)