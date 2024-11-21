0

Alarmo registrations open once again for December delivery

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 21, 2024
Nintendo has reopened registrations for the Nintendo Sounds Clock: Alarmo, offering fans another (or is it third?) chance to secure this unique item. Deliveries are scheduled for December.

To register, you must be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, as the device will not be available for general sale until next year.

The registration period ends at 10:59 AM AEDT on Monday, 25th November 2024, with notification emails sent out to successful applicants by 5:00 PM AEDT on Wednesday, 27th November 2024. If selected, you must complete your purchase by 3:59 PM AEDT on Monday, 2nd December 2024.

This might be the final opportunity to secure one before Christmas—or last chance to miss out. Just keeping it real.

  • Registration Deadline: 10:59 AM AEDT, Monday, 25th November 2024
  • Notification Emails Sent By: 5:00 PM AEDT, Wednesday, 27th November 2024
  • Purchase Deadline: 3:59 PM AEDT, Monday, 2nd December 2024

