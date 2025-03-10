Alarmo to be available at Aussie retailers later this week

Advertisement

We knew it would be March, but Nintendo has confirmed exactly when. Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, after being available on the My Nintendo Store and only to Nintendo Switch Online members, is coming to standard retail later this week. The Super Mario Bros. alarm theme is also being added to the clock later today.

Starting March 13th, stores will be able to sell the sleep-tracking novelty alarm clock to anyone. You can pick up the device at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen and still on the My Nintendo Store – although most retailers haven’t updated their listing at the time of writing.

Alarmo is an interactive alarm clock that detects movement you make while getting up. As you move around and wake up, the clock will make sounds from Nintendo games based upon your movements.

There 35 different scenes to wake up to from various games, you can choose to wake up in Steady mode which will make the alarm more intense the longer you take to wake up, or there’s a Gentle mode which remains the same intensity. You’ve also got a good old Snooze button for old fashioned waking up. In addition to waking up, the Alarmo can also help put you to bed with soothing sounds at bedtime.