Nintendo updates Alarmo firmware adding longer Sleepy Sounds and more
Nintendo’s little alarm sound clock has received a fresh firmware today adding in some much requested features to Nintendo’s newest piece of hardware.
Version 3.0.0 has been released and it contains the following new features;
And of course a wide range of stability improvements. You can update the Alarmo from Menu → “Add Alarm”.
Here’s the full change notes for Version 3.0.0 released March 24th, 2025.
- The alarm’s ON/OFF, time, and mode can now be set separately by each day of the week.
- Sleepy sounds play time can now be set in one minute increments between 1-60 minutes.
- Scenes can be previewed from the alarm scene selection screen.
- Improvements to the determining of when to play sleepy sounds.
- Ability to set up playing sleepy sounds once again even if they have already been played has been added.
- Screen brightness option for darkness has been increased.
- The device’s MAC address can be checked when the device is offline.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
