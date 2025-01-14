Alarmo to be sold at ‘select’ retailers now in Australia this March

Advertisement

Overnight, Nintendo has changed the availability date and purchase methods for the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo in different countries all slightly. Here in Australia, not much is changing—except you’ll soon be able to buy it at retail.

Nintendo Australia has announced that starting in March, Alarmo will be available at select retailers as well. While the March release date was already confirmed, it was previously limited to the My Nintendo Store. They’ll still be selling it there in March as well.

If you missed out on Alarmo during last year’s registration and lottery fun, don’t worry—you’ll be able to walk into a retailer and purchase one in March. So far, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi (which has since removed their listing) and The Gamesmen have them up for preorder,

Will seeing one on a shelf tempt you to pick it up?