Nintendo details Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl’s first patch

Nintendo has detailed the first patch for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, before it’s even officially released. The patch weighs in at a hefty 3GB download and not only enables local multiplayer but a bunch of other content that’s not included on the card.

Because the game isn’t out yet when you download the game on the eShop it’ll already be at version 1.1.0, but you’ll need to download this update using the physical cartridge. The patch adds online support for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Show, Union Room and Mystery Gift. It also adds the newly announced Ramanas Park (PAL Park replacement), cutscenes before and after the game and other changes.

Nintendo has even detailed other changes that will be coming, including more than two players in the Union Room, trading via the GWS in Jubilee City, and Colosseum feature inside Pokémon Center.

Here are the full notes.

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released 11 November 2021)

Addition of Grand Underground, Super Contest Show, Union Room and Mystery Gift communication features

You will be able to enjoy local and online communication features of the Grand Underground, Super Contest Show and Union Room. Additionally, you will also become able to receive gifts using the Mystery Gift feature.

Some content that becomes playable after entering the Hall of Fame, including Ramanas Park, will be added in the update. Note: even if you have already entered the Hall of Fame before downloading the update, downloading it will allow you to play the additional content.

Some in-game cutscenes and animations will be added in the update, including the game’s ending cutscene and the title screen animation that is played when opening the software. Note: you can view the title screen animation by starting up the software with existing save data and with the update installed. Even if you have already entered the Hall of Fame before the update is installed, you can view the ending cutscene by entering the Hall of Fame again afterwards.

Regarding a planned update after release

On the release date for the software, up to two players will be able to interact in local and online play in the Union Room, and you will be able to select the “Battle”, “Trade” and “Mix Records” functions. In an update that will be made available after the software releases, the maximum number of players will be increased, and the “Greeting” and “Capsule Decoration” functions will become available.

Additionally, trading using the GWS in Jubilife City and the use of the Colosseum feature inside Pokémon Centers will also be added in a post-release update.

Notes end

Alongside the patch notes a new trailer for Ramanas Park was revealed, it shows off a new location where you can encounter legendary Pokémon. It’s unlocked after getting into the Hall of Fame, you’ll need to find slates hidden around the region to get the corresponding Pokémon.