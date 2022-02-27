373
0

Shaymin event coming to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 28, 2022

The mythical Pokemon Shaymin is officially coming to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Later today in the game you should receive Oak’s Letter, it’s a gift that will be available in the game for just a month. It will allow you to access and catch Shaymin.

That’s if you weren’t naughty and already surfed and caught it.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Pokemon
Tags
Pokémon BDSP, Pokémon Day 2022
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment