Shaymin event coming to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
The mythical Pokemon Shaymin is officially coming to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Later today in the game you should receive Oak’s Letter, it’s a gift that will be available in the game for just a month. It will allow you to access and catch Shaymin.
That’s if you weren’t naughty and already surfed and caught it.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments