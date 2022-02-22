Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl updated to Version 1.2.0
A new patch for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dropped this morning upgrading the game to Version 1.2.0.
Before you ask, no it still does not add the Global Wonder Station (GWS) but it has expanded the Union Room and added additional Colosseum features. Here’s the full changelog.
Several months after release and things on the back of the box are still coming through. At least they haven’t given up yet.
Ver. 1.2.0 (Released February 21, 2022)
- Union Room functions have been expanded.
- The maximum number of players you can play with via local or internet communication in Union Rooms has been increased to eight. Also, by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, you can show each other your Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations.
- Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added.
- Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets.
- In the Colosseum, you can set rules, such as the number of Pokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internet communication.
- Pokémon Trading and Battles
- Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles.
- Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.
Via: Nintendo
