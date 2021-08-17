36
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 18, 2021

With the Pokémon Presents presentation on later tonight, we should get a really good look at both the upcoming remakes and Legends Arceus. So we’re getting in early and starting up a bargain guide.

We’ve got no idea what The Pokémon Company will show, but games might move up to “must preorder” right after. The Dual Pack is also selling out, so it’s just good timing all around.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out on Friday, November 19th.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

  • Amazon.com.au – $68 Link
  • Big W – $69Link
  • Catch – TBC
  • Critical Hit – $69Link
  • DX Collectables – $74Link
  • EB Games – $79.95Link
    • Trade Deal: $29 when you trade in 2 Selected Games
  • eShop – $79.95 Link
    • Or $67.45 if you buy using a Switch Game Voucher – More Info
  • Gamesmen – $68Link
  • Harvey Norman – $68
  • JB Hi-Fi – $69Link
  • MightyApe – TBC – Link
  • OzGameShop – $74.99 Link
  • Target – TBC

Pokémon Shining Pearl

  • Amazon.com.au – $68Link
  • Big W – $69Link
  • Catch – TBC
  • Critical Hit – $69 Link
  • DX Collectables – $74Link
  • EB Games – $79.95 Link
    • Trade Deal: $29 when you trade in 2 Selected Games
  • eShop – $79.95Link
    • Or $67.45 if you buy using a Switch Game Voucher – More Info
  • Gamesmen – $68Link
  • Harvey Norman – $68
  • JB Hi-Fi – $69 Link
  • MightyApe – $69Link
  • OzGameShop – $74.99Link
  • Target – TBC

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Dual Pack

The retail on the dual pack is $159.95, so anything below means savings for you.

  • Amazon.com.au – $134 Link
  • Big W – $134Link
  • DX Collectables – $134 Link
  • EB Games – Pre Sold Out
  • Gamesmen – $136Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $134Link
  • MightyApe – $148Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Pokémon BDSP
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment