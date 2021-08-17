Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
With the Pokémon Presents presentation on later tonight, we should get a really good look at both the upcoming remakes and Legends Arceus. So we’re getting in early and starting up a bargain guide.
We’ve got no idea what The Pokémon Company will show, but games might move up to “must preorder” right after. The Dual Pack is also selling out, so it’s just good timing all around.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out on Friday, November 19th.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
- Amazon.com.au – $68 – Link
- Big W – $69 – Link
- Catch – TBC
- Critical Hit – $69 – Link
- DX Collectables – $74 – Link
- EB Games – $79.95 – Link
- Trade Deal: $29 when you trade in 2 Selected Games
- eShop – $79.95 – Link
- Or $67.45 if you buy using a Switch Game Voucher – More Info
- Gamesmen – $68 – Link
- Harvey Norman – $68
- JB Hi-Fi – $69 – Link
- MightyApe – TBC – Link
- OzGameShop – $74.99 – Link
- Target – TBC
Pokémon Shining Pearl
- Amazon.com.au – $68 – Link
- Big W – $69 – Link
- Catch – TBC
- Critical Hit – $69 – Link
- DX Collectables – $74 – Link
- EB Games – $79.95 – Link
- Trade Deal: $29 when you trade in 2 Selected Games
- eShop – $79.95 – Link
- Or $67.45 if you buy using a Switch Game Voucher – More Info
- Gamesmen – $68 – Link
- Harvey Norman – $68
- JB Hi-Fi – $69 – Link
- MightyApe – $69 – Link
- OzGameShop – $74.99 – Link
- Target – TBC
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Dual Pack
The retail on the dual pack is $159.95, so anything below means savings for you.
- Amazon.com.au – $134 – Link
- Big W – $134 – Link
- DX Collectables – $134 – Link
- EB Games – Pre Sold Out
- Gamesmen – $136 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – $134 – Link
- MightyApe – $148 – Link
