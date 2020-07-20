Nintendo’s still working on a “Quality of Life” product

Nintendo’s been on and off with its idea of a ‘quality of life’ product for a number of years.

It’s been a product, or products that Nintendo has wanted to release that will help, you guessed, people’s quality of life. We’ve seen rumours and patents for all manner of things including sleep aid devices. It was something the Satoru Iwata was passionate and started talking about more than half a decade ago.

Now in Nintendo’s latest annual report Nintendo says they’re still working a product in the space.

Moreover, we are working on the development of a new product that improves people’s QOL (Quality of Life) in enjoyable ways

After rumours earlier this year that the whole thing was off, fresh patents surfaced in May again pointing some sort of tracking one’s sleep.

Who knows when we’ll actually see a finished product.