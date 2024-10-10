How to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo in Australia and New Zealand

Advertisement

Last night, Nintendo announced new hardware: the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo. It has gone on sale in some locations in physical stores, but most regions are selling it online. In both cases, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership (or, in some instances, a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership). However, the process is a bit different for Australia and New Zealand.

Firstly, the local pricing for the Alarmo is AU$159.95 in Australia and NZ$169.95 in New Zealand. You can register your interest to purchase it starting today, with shipments beginning on November 13th, but only if you’re selected.

Nintendo Australia will be holding a two-round lottery. The first round will close at 10:59 AM AEDT on Monday, October 14, 2024. If you’re successful, you’ll be notified by 5:00 PM AEDT on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

If you’re selected in the first round, you must complete your purchase by 10:59 AM AEDT on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

If you register by 5:00 PM AEDT on Thursday, October 31, 2024, you’re eligible for the second round. If selected, you’ll be notified by email by 5:00 PM AEDT on Thursday, October 31, 2024. You will then need to complete your purchase by 10:59 AM AEDT on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

If you fail to complete your purchase, you will forfeit your allocation. However, if you register for the first round and are not selected, you do not need to re-register for the second round.

For those without a Nintendo Switch Online membership, the device will be available for purchase on the My Nintendo Store by March 2025.

Be sure to follow us for updates, but also check out the product listing for Alarmo on the My Nintendo Store as it has an FAQ and will be updated more often.