Switch 2 will feature a handy battery optimisation, PIN lock settings

The drips of news from the Nintendo Today app continue to roll in, and this is one that might not have been asked for before — but will certainly come in handy.

Nintendo has revealed that the Switch 2 includes a system setting to “Stop Charging Around 90%”. But why would you want to use this? This kind of feature is common in smartphones, and slowing or stopping charging before the battery reaches 100% can help prolong battery life and reduce long-term deterioration.

If you’re someone who rarely takes their Switch out of the dock, this setting is perfect for you. Hopefully, this feature could also be added to the original Switch in a future software update.

Also revealed in the same video, while scrolling down you can now see that the Nintendo Switch 2 can be locked with a PIN. Another welcome addition with anyone able to get into a current Nintendo Switch at any time.

Will you put on either of these settings?