FCC filing reveals mystery Nintendo wireless device

Nintendo has filed a new wireless device with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States. There’s not much information available about what exactly this device is, but it’s clear it’s not a Nintendo Switch successor.

The device, which has the model number CLO-001, is listed as a “wireless device.” The Nintendo Switch uses model numbers like HAC-001, which are listed as “wireless game consoles” instead. Interestingly, this new device does not feature Bluetooth but includes two types of wireless radios: a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and a 24GHz mmWave sensor.

A 2.4GHz wireless radio would typically be used for communication between the device and a smartphone, while a 24GHz mmWave sensor is more unusual. In other devices, these sensors are often used to track movement, such as detecting when a person approaches, recognizing hand gestures like swiping, or even identifying hand shapes like an open palm. They’re also employed in devices that monitor sleep.

The device does not have a battery, meaning it can only be used with a USB-C cable plugged in. It comes with the same USB-C cable that Nintendo includes with the Switch.

Here’s a simple diagram showing the FCC label on the bottom of the device. Keep in mind, this is just for regulatory purposes and isn’t indicative of the actual product design.

So, could Nintendo be launching this device soon? There’s no indication that this device will be released soon, or even at all. We’ll have to wait and see.

Via: The Verge