The next Super Mario movie is called Super Mario World

The sequel to the billion dollar Super Mario Bros. movie now has a name, Universal Pictures has revealed the title in its upcoming slate of movies.

An exciting range of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination were presented, including Megan 2.0, Nobody 2, Bad Guys 2, How to Train Your Dragon, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Black Phone 2, HIM, The Phoenician Scheme, Super Mario World, Shrek, and Minions.

The original Super Mario Bros. movie ended with a credits teaser of a sole Yoshi egg in the rubble of the aftermath of the final battle scene. We also got a glimpse of wild Yoshi in the movie but otherwise Mario’s trusty Dino pal was missing in action in the first movie.

Super Mario World is set to premiere on April 3, 2026.

Source: NBC Universal