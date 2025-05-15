0

LEGO Mario Kart Spiny Shell lands as Insider Bonus alongside Mario Kart set

by Daniel VuckovicMay 15, 2025
The big adult LEGO Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart set hits stores today, and if that isn’t tempting enough, there’s a LEGO Insider bonus: a Spiny Shell available exclusively through the official LEGO webstore.

To redeem it, you’ll need 2,500 Insider Points, which can be earned by purchasing sets from the LEGO webstore and through other means. The blue Spiny Shell measures 10 cm by 10 cm by 10 cm.

The Mario & Standard Kart set is also available from other retailers (lucky because it’s out of stock there), but the Spiny Shell is only obtainable directly from LEGO.

Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart

