EB Games’ Switch 2 Midnight Launches require paid membership or trade-in

If you were worried there wouldn’t be midnight launches for the Switch 2, fear not – EB Games will be holding midnight launches in states that permit them, and early breakfast launches in some other states and stores.

Now the bad part, and first reported by Press-Start, EB Games is locking these midnight launches to people who either trade in their console to EB Games before the end of next week or have a paid EB World Plus membership current. The trade in values, aren’t great either.

If you have either of those requirements fulfilled, you then get a “Fast Pass” which is your ticket to the event.

EB Games has a list of stores participating in these shenanigans, so you can look up if your store is opening up early or not.

Remember when you could just buy things?