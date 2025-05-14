EB Games’ Switch 2 Midnight Launches require paid membership or trade-in
If you were worried there wouldn’t be midnight launches for the Switch 2, fear not – EB Games will be holding midnight launches in states that permit them, and early breakfast launches in some other states and stores.
Now the bad part, and first reported by Press-Start, EB Games is locking these midnight launches to people who either trade in their console to EB Games before the end of next week or have a paid EB World Plus membership current. The trade in values, aren’t great either.
If you have either of those requirements fulfilled, you then get a “Fast Pass” which is your ticket to the event.
EB Games has a list of stores participating in these shenanigans, so you can look up if your store is opening up early or not.
Remember when you could just buy things?
Damn this really took the wind out of my sails. The trade-in price is a rip (especially with 4 games needed) and the plus membership is also not worth it. Guess I’ll pick it up the next day…