Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is headed to the Nintendo Switch 2

There’s no exact release date yet, but it’s slated for 2025. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Outside of emulated versions and cameos in Super Smash Bros., this marks the first time a new Virtua Fighter game has appeared on a Nintendo console.

Sega has confirmed that the upgraded Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2, alongside the PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Steam. This enhanced version of Virtua Fighter 5 features 4K graphics, cross-play, and rollback netcode.

The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

About The Author

