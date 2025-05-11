0

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is headed to the Nintendo Switch 2

by Daniel VuckovicMay 11, 2025
Advertisement

Sega has confirmed that the upgraded Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2, alongside the PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Steam. This enhanced version of Virtua Fighter 5 features 4K graphics, cross-play, and rollback netcode.

Outside of emulated versions and cameos in Super Smash Bros., this marks the first time a new Virtua Fighter game has appeared on a Nintendo console.

There’s no exact release date yet, but it’s slated for 2025. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
20%
Oh wow!
60%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Virtua Fighter
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment