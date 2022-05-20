Nintendo 64 controllers to be restocked in the My Nintendo Store today
After long last they’re coming back. Nintendo has sent out an email to Nintendo Switch Online members with a notice saying that the Nintendo 64 controllers will be restocked today.
From 12pm AEST on May 20th 2022 – today – you’ll be able to pick up another Nintendo 64 controller or maybe your first one. There is a limit of four controllers per account.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments