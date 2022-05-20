96
Nintendo 64 controllers to be restocked in the My Nintendo Store today

by Daniel VuckovicMay 20, 2022

After long last they’re coming back. Nintendo has sent out an email to Nintendo Switch Online members with a notice saying that the Nintendo 64 controllers will be restocked today.

From 12pm AEST on May 20th 2022 – today – you’ll be able to pick up another Nintendo 64 controller or maybe your first one. There is a limit of four controllers per account.

Here’s the link you’ll need.

