New Super Mario Nintendo Tokyo Store gear added to the My Nintendo Store
We haven’t even got that new Tears of the Kingdom gear yet and Nintendo’s got some more My Nintendo Store goodies to try drain our wallets.
There’s a range of new Super Mario Nintendo Tokyo gear and some other Super Mario themed goods added this morning. The’s a pen that looks like the Goal Pole from the end of a Super Mario Bros. level, a Magnetic Chain Chomp Keychain, some great looking gift bags, a pouch and even some party goods.
Between the soon to be released Zelda gear, the newly added Princess Peach gear – there’s been a lot to choose from lately.
