Fantasian Neo Dimension no longer getting local physical release

Advertisement

Over the weekend, we noticed that the story listings for the physical copies of Fantasian Neo Dimension were removed from all local Australian and New Zealand retailers. We feared the worst and reached out for confirmation—and unfortunately, it’s bad news.

Fantasian Neo Dimension will no longer be getting a physical release in Australia and New Zealand, affecting both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation versions of the game. This comes from Bandai Namco Australia who distributes most Square Enix releases locally.

It’s a bummer, but all hope is not lost. While you won’t be able to get a physical copy from a local store, you can still import one from either Play-Asia or Video Games Plus for around the same price as it would have been here. It is still of course, getting a digital release.

Hopefully not the beginning of a trend.

We went hands on with Fantasian Neo Dimension last month, and complete on consoles was shaping up quite nicely.

This post contains affiliate links, meaning we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you if you make a purchase through them.