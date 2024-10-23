Competition: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed + Action Figures to win
Here’s an exciting one for you all, celebrating the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, which is out now! Thanks to Five Star Games, we have a few copies of the game to give away, along with some TMNT action figures.
One lucky person will win a copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed for the Nintendo Switch, plus four TMNT Mutants Unleashed action figures. The figures also come with skins to use in the game. Additionally, there are two runner-up prizes, each receiving just a copy of the game.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is an action-packed brawler, available to play solo or in couch co-op with a friend.
Mutants and humans have been kickin’ it together in New York City. But then, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello discovered several shipments of mutagenic ooze were scattered, contaminating areas of the City. It didn’t seem so bad until they realised new mutants, a.k.a. ‘Mewbies’, spawned from this mess. Not all these Mewbies are evil, but some have lost their way, and the citizens don’t feel safe anymore.
To enter, all you need to do is fill in the below and answer the question. Good luck!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed