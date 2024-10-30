Aussie Bargain Roundup: MySims Cozy Bundle

Advertisement

Between the years of 2007 and 2010 there were six different MySims games release, and then nothing for fourteen years – we even nearly reviewed all of them. Now in 2024 we’ve got the return the first two MySims games, MySims and MySims Kingdoms in the form of the Cozy Bundle.

They’re being released a budget price as well, but we can do even better than that. The games are coming to the Switch with updated controls, and cleaned up graphics. We’re not in 480p anymore.

MySims: Cozy Bundle is out on Wednesday, November 20th.

MySims Cozy Bundles Cheapest Prices for Australia

Amazon – $49 – Link

– Link EB Games – $59.95 – Link

– Link Big W – $49 – Link

– Link eShop – $59.95 – Link

– Link Gamesmen – $59.95 – Link

– Link JB Hi-Fi – $49 – Link

– Link Mighty Ape – $59 – Link

EB Games has the “free when you trade two games deal” but it’s probably better to do that on a more expensive game.