The La Crueset Pokémon Collection has arrived in Australia
When I was a kid, there was Pokémon-branded everything. Then it went away for a little while. Now, once again, there is Pokémon-branded everything—just this time, it’s five-hundred-dollar cooking pots.
The La Crueset Pokémon Collection has arrived on Australian stores and is available in Le Creuset Boutique stores, and online. There’s limited quantities of all of it, and you’re going to want to bring some a wad of cash along with you – this is premium cookware. According to our friends at Press-Start, it’ll be released in two waves so what’s online now is just the first wave.
- Pokémon Classic Kettle – $120 – Link
- Pokémon Tableware Set Master Ball – $100 – Link
- Pokémon Marmite – $550 – Link
- Pokémon Rice Pot – $520 – Link
- Pokémon Set of 5 Sphere Plates – $170 – Link
- Pokémon Tableware Set Poké Ball – $100 – Link
- okémon Set of 5 Sphere Rice Bowls – $130 – Link
We’ll let you know when the second wave of goods arrive.
