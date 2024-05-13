New Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Store merch landing in Australia soon
It’s been one year since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released, and the fun isn’t stopping anytime soon. To celebrate Nintendo’s doing a couple of things, we’ve got a new wallpaper to celebrate the anniversary but more excitingly we’ve got some new merch: and by new we mean new new.
The newly announced range of Tears of Kingdom gear is headed to Australia straight from the Nintendo Store in Japan. Teased in a email newsletter, it looks like we’re at least getting the Zonai Wing Rug, Tears Pins and the draw string Bomb Flower bag.
We’re not sure when these will be made available, but we’ll be waiting.
In this new range of gear there’s also a Purah hair tie, earrings, luggage tag, keychains, shirts and more. There’s also a bag that looks like a Korok backpack – hopefully that’s on the list.
Also over the weekend a 9-disc soundtrack, Master Worlds art book and replica Master Sword was also announced. These ones however will likely only be exclusive for Japan for now.
RIP Our Wallets.