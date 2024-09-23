Pokémon Sleep adds smartwatch support
If, like me, you stopped playing Pokémon Go because you kept forgetting to put your Pokémon Go Plus+ under your pillow—and didn’t want to risk setting your house on fire by putting your phone there either—there’s good news.
Pokémon Sleep now supports pairing with a smartwatch. You can use sleep data from your Apple Watch and Apple Health if you’re on iOS, or Health Connect on Android. This means if you already wear a smartwatch to bed, you can integrate that data into Pokémon Sleep. Pretty neat!
It might be time to dive back into Pokémon Sleep—nothing like tracking the four hours a night that a newborn allows you to get.
