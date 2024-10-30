Nintendo Music brings iconic tunes to your smart device today

Advertisement

Nintendo have announced that Nintendo Switch Online members can now listen to their favourite game music on their smart device, as Nintendo Music releases.

This service, which again requires Nintendo Switch Online to access, is basically Spotify or Apple Music but for Nintendo Music, thus the name. With the service you can stream the music to your device or download it and listen without an internet connection.

You can find songs based on games or playlists created by Nintendo, or build your own playlist and share it with friends. But if you need a little background music for your day, you can also find tracks and extend them, not all tracks are support for this though. Once extended you can have them play for 15, 30 or 60 minutes, giving you a long piece to enjoy.

If you are someone who loves a series but has not yet played a game from that yet, say Metroid Dread, you can turn on the Spoiler Prevention option and with it enabled, select that game. So if you are enjoy Metroid music, nothing from Dread will be included.

If you want the app you can get it here for iOS devices and here for Android devices.