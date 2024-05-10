Nintendo releases Princess Peach: Showtime! Scrunchie reward on the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

Nintendo has added a new item the to My Nintendo Store, a scrunchie, but not just any a Princess Peach: Showtime! themed one, which as much as we can find is only available here, with it setting you back 300 platinum coins, plus shipping.

It isn’t just the scrunchie itself, as there is also a charm attached to it, giving it a real royal look. The item in question is blue in colour, with two shades making a checkerboard pattern. The charm is gold in colour, but is not made from gold, it features a royal blue insert with a gold coloured silhouette of Peach on it.