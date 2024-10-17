Nintendo Download Updates (W42) Some Sort of Party
A bumper crop of games with no shortage of things to choose from, something from Nintendo, new Indies, Aussie made games, just a whole bunch.
The big release is, of course, Super Mario Party Jamboree, we like it a lot, and should you want to pick it up, be sure to check our bargain guide too. Neva, from the people that brought you Gris, it’s a real tear jerker – prepare yourself. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed brings the guys back for another jaunt. 8-Bit Adventures 2 is the ultimate throwback to the 8-Bit JRPG, it says so in the title so you’d hope so – it’s also made here in Australia. Crow Country is another throwback title, but this time to 90s horror games – just in time for the spooky season. You’ve also got Tintin, Ynglet, Killing Time: Resurrected and Just Dance is back again for another year.
Anything for you this week?
This week’s highlights: Super Mario Party Jamboree, Neva, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, 8-Bit Adventures 2, Crow Country, Ynglet, Killing Time: Resurrected, Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, Just Dance 2025.