Nintendo Download Updates (W42) Some Sort of Party

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 17, 2024
A bumper crop of games with no shortage of things to choose from, something from Nintendo, new Indies, Aussie made games, just a whole bunch.

The big release is, of course, Super Mario Party Jamboree, we like it a lot, and should you want to pick it up, be sure to check our bargain guide too. Neva, from the people that brought you Gris, it’s a real tear jerker – prepare yourself. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed brings the guys back for another jaunt. 8-Bit Adventures 2 is the ultimate throwback to the 8-Bit JRPG, it says so in the title so you’d hope so – it’s also made here in Australia. Crow Country is another throwback title, but this time to 90s horror games – just in time for the spooky season. You’ve also got Tintin, Ynglet, Killing Time: Resurrected and Just Dance is back again for another year.

Anything for you this week?

CurrentlyUsually
8-Bit Adventures 2$28.95
9 R.I.P.$75.00
Aery – Midnight Hour$10.15$14.50
Alchemist: The Potion Monger$20.40$24.00
Amelia’s Garden$4.50$15.00
Arcade Archives VIOLENCE FIGHT$10.50
Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief$59.95
ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist$12.36$14.55
Beyond Border$5.25$7.50
Blazing Strike$60.00
Blind – The Unseen Truth$13.20$16.50
City Bus Simulator$15.00
Core Keeper$30.00
Crow Country$29.99
Drova – Forsaken Kin$37.50
Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch™ Edition$75.00
EGGCONSOLE UNDEADLINE MSX2$9.00
Eternights$45.00
Faaast PenguinFree Download
Farmer Survivors$5.25$7.50
Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator$6.39$7.99
Frogo Deluxe$1.50$9.99
Guess the Flag!$7.22$8.70
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem™$59.95
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem™ Deluxe Edition$69.95
I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector’s Edition$15.00
Idle Command: Supply Frontline$7.50
It Could Happen to You$7.99
Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition$84.95
Just Dance 2025 Ultimate Edition$104.95
Just Dance® 2025 Edition$69.95
Killing Time: Resurrected$37.95
Little Legs$2.99
LYNE$11.92$14.90
MetroLand$8.29
MODEL Debut3 #nicola$60.00
Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 3’$10.50
Mourning Tide$3.00
Neva$30.00
Pharaoh’s Riches$5.29$8.21
Pod Jam$5.25$10.50
PopSlinger Vol. 2 – Loveless$19.80
Recolit$18.65$21.95
RetroRealms Arcade
Rookie Boxing$14.99
Simply Cubic$4.99
Stick Combat – Fighting Platformer$1.99$11.99
StormEdge$16.87$22.50
Sugoi Girls: Vivacious Vampire$5.16$15.50
Super Mario Party Jamboree$79.95
Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania$6.00$7.50
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed$60.00
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed – Digital Deluxe Edition$75.00
The Seed: Unit 7$3.60$4.50
Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh$59.95
Together We Live$13.50$15.00
Ynglet$11.70

