New Switch firmware fixes GameCube controller, sleep download issues

Nintendo has issued a new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch, version 19.0.1. This follows version 19.0.0, which was released earlier this month and came with several issues.

Users reported that games would not download properly—or at all—while in sleep mode. Additionally, there was an issue with GameCube controllers, which either would not function or would act as two controllers simultaneously. Version 19.0.1 addresses and resolves these problems.

You can download it today for the low low price, of nothing. Change notes in Japanese only, but will be here in English when they’re up.