Glow-up with these new Super Mario items from Nintendo Store Tokyo

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 8, 2024
Give yourself a glow up with these new Nintendo Store Tokyo goods on the Australian My Nintendo Store. They’re newer items as well including a glow-in-the-dark Luigi shirt, a couple of Mario and Luigi looking denim totes, some new glasses (to drink from) and a hair clip.

The glow-in-the-dark t-shirts feature Luigi running away from Boo, and at night the Boo glows, it comes in a kids and adult version – although with Japan sizing you’d want to be a small adult.

The two tote bags take inspiration from Mario and Luigi’s overalls and have a denim style, inside there are multiple compartments as well.

Last but not least are some new drinking glasses features Mario, Luigi and Peach. There’s also another Princess Peach fashion piece with a hair clip.

Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
