Nintendo Download Updates (W41) Roped In

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 11, 2024
Bit of a tough week this week, nothing truly huge stands out but also there’s a lot of names for a lot of games I’ve never heard of there before.

So, if you have a kickass game, or know of one in that list – let the people know about it? Who am I kidding, you’re all at PAX.

This week’s highlights: Europa, RPG MAKER WITH, TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials

100 Doors Escape: Let me In!$12.99
Andromeda Survivors$5.25$7.50
Arcade Archives POWER SPIKES$10.50
Bandit Buster: Western$4.20$6.00
Bloodless$22.50
Bridge Construction Simulator$22.49
Camp Sunshine$9.45
Casual Sport Series: Hockey$3.59$8.99
Cats and Seek : Osaka$2.99$4.49
Cats in Boxes$7.49
Crasho Cars$1.50$10.49
Dagon: Complete Edition$14.99
EGGCONSOLE TEMPLO DEL SOL: ASTEKA II PC-8801$9.00
El Panadero -The Baker-$12.00
Europa$20.25$22.50
Extra Coin$6.82$9.75
FAITH: The Unholy Trinity$22.99
Find-o’-Lantern$4.50$9.00
Ghost in the Pool$8.10
GhostlyRyokan$4.50
Hidden in my Paradise$12.75$15.00
Inside The Crystal Mountain$15.00
Kill The Crows$6.99
Last Time I Saw You$25.50
Massi$6.39$7.99
Mimi the Cat: New Friends$5.25$7.50
Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic! Marching Band$21.00
My Big Sister: Remastered$11.99
Necro Story$22.50
Nick Jr. Party Adventure$60.00
Rogue Sentry$9.59$11.99
RPG MAKER WITH$75.00
RPG MAKER WITH – Ultimate Starter Edition$270.00
Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire$29.65$33.30
Son of a Gun$15.00
Stable Stories – Forest and Meadow Ride$22.50
Survival after War$14.99
The Escapee$6.00
TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials$60.00
Tsugunohi -Supernatural Supermarket-$4.46$5.25
UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves$59.95
UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves – Deluxe Edition$74.95
Video Game Store: Supermarket Simulator$19.99
Wizards Owl: Magic Delivery$1.99$8.99

