Nintendo Download Updates (W41) Roped In
Bit of a tough week this week, nothing truly huge stands out but also there’s a lot of names for a lot of games I’ve never heard of there before.
So, if you have a kickass game, or know of one in that list – let the people know about it? Who am I kidding, you’re all at PAX.
This week’s highlights: Europa, RPG MAKER WITH, TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials
