Nintendo Download Updates (W40) All You Need is Cash
October is shaping up to be another monster month for game releases. This week’s titles kick things off with a range of smaller games, while the bigger names are due later in the month.
We had to look up quite a few of these games, as many of them aren’t entirely new but are just new to the Switch. At least this gives us a chance to see reviews and see if they’re worth mentioning in our highlights.
This week’s highlights: SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, Nekograms, KILL KNIGHT, Dawngrown, Refind Self: The Personality Test Game, Planetiles, and All You Need is Help from Q-Games.
