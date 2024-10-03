0

Nintendo Download Updates (W40) All You Need is Cash

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 3, 2024
October is shaping up to be another monster month for game releases. This week’s titles kick things off with a range of smaller games, while the bigger names are due later in the month.

We had to look up quite a few of these games, as many of them aren’t entirely new but are just new to the Switch. At least this gives us a chance to see reviews and see if they’re worth mentioning in our highlights.

This week’s highlights: SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, Nekograms, KILL KNIGHT, Dawngrown, Refind Self: The Personality Test Game, Planetiles, and All You Need is Help from Q-Games.

CurrentlyUsually
1000 Questions Quiz! national flag$11.60$14.50
All You Need is Help$27.00
All You Need is Help Lively Friends Bundle$30.75
Arcade Archives MOON SHUTTLE$10.50
Before Exit: Supermarket$9.99
Block & Shot$9.00
Circus of TimTim$10.50$15.00
Coloring Book: Mandalas$6.00
Damikira$9.59$11.99
Dawngrown$6.29$6.99
Dice Assassin$7.50
EGGCONSOLE SILVER GHOST PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business$15.99
Getting There$6.29$6.99
Grand Gardens$7.50
Hide ‘N Seek!$3.80$7.50
I*CHU: Chibi Edition$45.00
KILL KNIGHT$22.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-2$7.50
Light – Die to Survive$6.18$8.25
Macho Shot$5.17
Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon$69.45
Nekograms$10.99
Perfect Klondike Solitaire$15.00
PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero$16.50
Planetiles$14.62$19.50
Pour cappuccino 1000$4.05$4.50
Refind Self: The Personality Test Game$12.56$13.96
REYNATIS$90.00
REYNATIS Digital Deluxe Edition$105.00
Rolling Football Player$4.50
Skautfold: Into The Fray$18.00$22.50
SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game$60.00
Submarine Bubble$15.00
Summer Tri-Peaks Solitaire$15.00
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream$84.95
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream Deluxe Edition$122.95
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream Premium Edition$144.95
The Dawning Clocks of Time Remake$66.00
Tower Hover$1.99$8.99
Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge$1.99$14.99
Wizards Tourney$14.85
Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel$9.99
Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival$7.49

