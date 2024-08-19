All the 2024 Pokémon World Championships announcements
The Pokémon World Championships have concluded for another year. This year, they took place in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the locations for the next two years were revealed alongside a bunch of new Pokémon game updates and changes. In 2025, the Championships will take place in Anaheim, California, followed by San Francisco, California, the following year. This is the World Championships, right?
Onto the games: a brand-new Pokémon (just the one, Morpeko) was announced for Pokémon Go, along with the addition of the Dynamax ability to the game. Armarouge, Psyduck, and Darkrai are being added to Pokémon Unite, the Pokémon TCG is bringing back Trainer Pokémon, and Pokémon TCG Pocket got a release date.
Nothing new on Pokémon Z-A this time, folks. And for some reason none of the Pokémon video embeds work – fabulous.
