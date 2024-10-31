Nintendo Download Updates (W44) Times
Right, October is behind us, and we’re diving into November, which means things are getting busy. There were nearly 100 new items this week! We’ve cleaned up the list as usual, but the articles are taking longer and longer to get through because there’s just so much content.
Last week, we jumped the gun; this week, Ys X: Nordics is actually out now—well, it was out last week, just not before we published our article. It’s a confusing time! Clock Tower: Rewind will at least bring you back to a simpler era. Meanwhile, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series has finally arrived on a Nintendo platform with three titles—or you can get all three in a bundle. Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is hella here, and is it just me, or do I keep writing about old games finally landing on Nintendo platforms? At least Farmagia is a new one!
If you’re on the younger side, there are at least four different games from franchises like Barbie, Miraculous, Totally Spies, and Monster High.
There’s probably more greatness in there, but here’s what happens: most of these games have been on Steam, and almost everything on Steam has a 9/10 rating—they can’t all be good, can they?