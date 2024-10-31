0

Nintendo Download Updates (W44) Times

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 31, 2024
Advertisement

Right, October is behind us, and we’re diving into November, which means things are getting busy. There were nearly 100 new items this week! We’ve cleaned up the list as usual, but the articles are taking longer and longer to get through because there’s just so much content.

Last week, we jumped the gun; this week, Ys X: Nordics is actually out now—well, it was out last week, just not before we published our article. It’s a confusing time! Clock Tower: Rewind will at least bring you back to a simpler era. Meanwhile, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series has finally arrived on a Nintendo platform with three titles—or you can get all three in a bundle. Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is hella here, and is it just me, or do I keep writing about old games finally landing on Nintendo platforms? At least Farmagia is a new one!

If you’re on the younger side, there are at least four different games from franchises like BarbieMiraculousTotally Spies, and Monster High.

There’s probably more greatness in there, but here’s what happens: most of these games have been on Steam, and almost everything on Steam has a 9/10 rating—they can’t all be good, can they?

CurrentlyUsually
Aero The Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge$9.99
Arcade Archives RIOT$10.50
Astral Flux$15.32$22.99
Backrooms: Partygoers$15.19$18.99
CAFE 0 ~The Sleeping Beast~ REMASTERED$24.00$30.00
Cell Scientist: Beyond$9.00
Clock Tower: Rewind$30.00
Coffee Pack$3.00$7.50
Coloring Pixels: Collection 5$10.95
Don’t let him in$10.50$15.00
Farmagia$74.95
Farmagia Digital Deluxe Edition$89.95
Farming Harvester Simulator 2025 Deluxe Edition$7.50
Forbidden Love$7.50
Forgotten Memories$22.50
Garten of Banban 6$14.99
Ghost Assassin – Stealth Strike$1.99$13.99
Giant Rush$3.00$7.50
Gladiator’s Arena$5.25$7.50
How to Organize Your Home: A Practical Guide$4.50
Journey to Kreisia$20.25$22.50
Karaoke Party: Sing & Dance$6.90
Keeper’s Toll$9.30
Legends of Heropolis DX$16.20$18.00
LIMP HEROES+$10.35
Love Delivery$21.00
Magic Cats Pots$4.50$15.00
Mars Survivor$4.50$9.00
Monospaced Lovers$29.99
Monster High™ Skulltimate Secrets™$60.00
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Nintendo Switch™ Edition$45.00
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Nintendo Switch™ Extended Edition$52.50
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2$13.50
Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3$20.40
Raiden NOVA$40.50$45.00
Reel Fishing®: Days of Summer$45.00
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat$29.99
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky$29.99
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy$59.95
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl$29.99
SankakkuDoku$4.99
Santa’s Spot It$6.99
Schrodingers Cat And The Raiders Of The Lost Quark$44.45
Self-Delusion$22.50
Shadow Corridor 2$18.24$22.80
Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered$39.95
Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe$9.74$12.99
Skater Bunny Simulator$12.99
Skater’s Solstice$6.00$7.50
Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot$7.50
Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power$1.99$11.99
Street Survival: Homeless Simulator$15.00
The Beast Inside$37.50
The Bunny Graveyard$14.50
The Legend of Santa$7.35
Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission$59.95
Vampire Hunters$17.76$22.20
Vengeance Hunters$30.00
WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted$40.50$45.00
WORMHOLE$14.55
Ys X: Nordics – Digital Deluxe Edition$120.00
Ys X: Nordics – Digital Ultimate Edition$195.00
Zombies Crusher$9.00

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment