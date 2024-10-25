0

Competition: 3x Ty the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle Collections to be won

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 25, 2024
To celebrate the release of the Ty the Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle Collection—a name longer than Australia is wide—we’re giving away three special editions of the collection, thanks to our friends at Five Star Games.

The collection includes TY the Tasmanian Tiger HDTY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD, and TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns, all on one cartridge, along with a bunch of other swag. There’s a two-CD original soundtrack and a softcover art book, all wrapped up in a foil collector’s box.

Here’s a look at it;

To win one of the three we have to giveaway, all you need to do is enter below, and we’ll be in touch if you’re picked. Good luck!

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle Collection

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns

,
