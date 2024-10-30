Pokemon TCG Pocket now rolling out worldwide

Advertisement

Check your phones, Pokémon TCG Pocket is now rolling out for both Android and iOS users around the world. We’ve had confirmation from several readers using Android, and we’ve got App Store notifications here as well.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is a new digital adaptation of the card game that “reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format”.

You’ll be able to open new booster packs in the game, put them into a deck and battle it out with other players in quicker, streamlined battles made for on-the-go. Two new booster packs will be provided per day. There’s in-app purchases for a premium pass and other in-game currency if you want to open more than that.