Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario & Luigi: Brothership

We weren’t expecting this one in year seven of the Nintendo Switch’s life, but we’re glad it’s happening. Mario & Luigi are back for the first time since long-time developers Alphadream closed, although Nintendo tells us there are folks from that now-closed studio working on this one.

We’re still early on this one, so there are no preorder bonuses just yet, but prices are likely not to shift too much before the release.

We’ll keep an eye out for this one as we get closer to its release. Mario & Luigi: Brothership is out on Thursday, November 7th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $68 – Link

Big W

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $69 – Link

EB Games

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $79.95 – Link Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $79.95 – Link Get the game for $67.47 when you buy it using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher

– Link

The Gamesmen

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $68 – Link

Harvey Norman

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $68

JB Hi-Fi

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $69 – Link Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.

– Link

MightyApe

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $74 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $79.95 – Link

Target

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.