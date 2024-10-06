0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario & Luigi: Brothership

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 6, 2024
Advertisement

We weren’t expecting this one in year seven of the Nintendo Switch’s life, but we’re glad it’s happening. Mario & Luigi are back for the first time since long-time developers Alphadream closed, although Nintendo tells us there are folks from that now-closed studio working on this one.

We’re still early on this one, so there are no preorder bonuses just yet, but prices are likely not to shift too much before the release.

We’ll keep an eye out for this one as we get closer to its release. Mario & Luigi: Brothership is out on Thursday, November 7th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $68 – Link

Big W 

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $79.95 – Link
    • Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $68 – Link

Harvey Norman 

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $68 

JB Hi-Fi

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $69 – Link
    • Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.

MightyApe 

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $74 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – $79.95 – Link

Target 

  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Mario & Luigi: Brothership
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment