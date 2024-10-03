Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Horizon Adventures
It’s certainly not the most expensive brand-new release on the Nintendo Switch, but it’s up there. LEGO Horizon Adventures is breaking the mould in many ways—it’s the first Sony IP on a Nintendo system (that’s not a sports game) and has a standard edition with an RRP over $100 AUD.
PlayStation console owners might be used to such pricing, but it’s unusual to see on the Switch—especially for a LEGO game. Still, we might want to start getting used to that future, huh?
LEGO Horizon Adventures features the series protagonist, Aloy, now in minifigure form, embarking on a top-down adventure through the world of Horizon.
Since it’s a Sony game, most stores still only have the PS5 version available to preorder so far, but hopefully Big W and Amazon keep that low price they have for that, for the Switch version.
LEGO Horizon Adventures is out on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
Amazon.com.au
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – TBC
- PS5 version is currently $109.95 – Link
Big W
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – TBC
- PS5 version is currently $99 – Link
EB Games
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – $109.95 – Link
- Only $39 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games
- Shield-Weaver Outfit preorder bonus
eShop
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – $109.95 – Link
- Shield-Weaver outfit preorder bonus
- LEGO Horizon Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition – $124.95 – Link
- Digital Deluxe Edition contains
- Roller Coaster Customization
- Banuk Armor outfit
- Shadow Stalwart outfit
- Shield-Weaver outfit
- “Alloy” Aloy outfit
- Ratchet outfit
- Rivet outfit
- Sackboy outfit
The Gamesmen
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – $99.95 – Link
- Shield-Weaver Outfit preorder bonus
JB Hi-Fi
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – $99 – Link
- Shield-Weaver Outfit preorder bonus
MightyApe
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – $99 – Link
- Shield-Weaver Outfit preorder bonus
Target
- LEGO Horizon Adventures – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.