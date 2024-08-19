Pre-registration for Pokémon TCG Pocket now available
The eagerly awaited, and yet still without a release date, Pokémon TCG Pocket is now available to pre-register on iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play Store. Hopefully meaning a release date is not too far off.
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is a new digital adaptation of the card game that “reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format”.
You’ll be able to open new booster packs in the game, put them into a deck and battle it out with other players in quicker, streamlined battles made for on-the-go. Two new booster packs will be provided per day.
We’ll let you know once there is a release date.
