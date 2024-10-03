Pokémon Go Plus+ restocks hitting Australia this month

Advertisement

After being nearly out of stock for almost a year, more Pokémon Go Plus+ units will be made available in Australian stores in a couple of weeks. While never completely sold out worldwide or entirely impossible to find, getting one locally at the retail price has been a challenge.

So far, EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, and The Gamesmen have listings for the Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go tracker. EB Games has the release date listed as October 17th, while JB Hi-Fi doesn’t have an exact date, and The Gamesmen has November. Since this is a restock, the units are likely to go on sale as they arrive, so we wouldn’t put too much weight on the dates provided by JB Hi-Fi or The Gamesmen.

Since the initial release of this device, Pokémon Sleep now supports smartwatch sleep tracking so it’s not entirely needed for that game now, however it’s still a great companion for Pokémon Go players.