Aussie Bargain Roundup: Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 30, 2024
Advertisement

At long last, we’re finally getting Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake—and in a year crowded with hundreds of RPGs competing for your time and money, we can help you save on the latter. As for your time, that’s yours to spend as you wish!

Speaking of time, we wouldn’t wait too long to pick this one up—it’s available at only a limited number of retailers, and we don’t expect it to be around for long. Once it sells out, that may be it. All local copies come with the preorder bonuses shown in the image below.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake releases on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $79.95 – Link

EB Games

  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $84.95 – Link
    • Only $19 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

eShop 

  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $84.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $79.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $83 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – $74 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

