0

Nintendo Download Updates (W42) Shadow X Romance

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 25, 2024
Advertisement

We’re in the thick of it. There were over 100 different SKUs on the eShop this week. We say ‘were’ because we’ve trimmed all the bundles and AI-generated rubbish, bringing it down to a still huge but more respectable number.

Sonic fans, this is your week with the return of Shadow, who gets his own “game” in Sonic X Shadow Generations. If you’re a fan of violent Japanese crime syndicates then Yakuza Kiwami is finally here as well. How about some romance? Choose between Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven and Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake. What are the odds that two games, remakes, with romance in their title release the same week. Ys X: Nordics is finally here, along with Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut, Stickin’ the Landing and Fear the Spotlight. Oh, and Hatch Tales finally showed up.

In local games, we have Botworld Odyssey from Featherweight Games—be sure to check it out! And if you’re an Aussie dev and we haven’t highlighted your game, send us an email, yeah? Use the subject line ‘Vook, look here, it’s an Aussie Switch game,’ because we get around 300 emails about new games each week.

Anything for you this week?

This week’s highlights: Sonic X Shadow Generations, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, Yakuza Kiwami, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, Ys X: Nordics, Botworld Odyssey 🇦🇺, Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut, Stickin’ the Landing, Fear the Spotlight, The Jackbox Survey Scramble, Hatch Tales, Card-en-Ciel, Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, dotAGE

CurrentlyUsually
Anime Dance-Off – Ghost Party$8.15$16.30
Arcade Archives METAMORPHIC FORCE$10.50
Arcade Room Simulator$10.50
Arcade Tanks World II: Tank Battle Simulator$6.39$7.99
Barbie Project Friendship™$60.00
Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator$7.50$12.00
Botworld Odyssey 🇦🇺$34.99
Captain Barrel$15.00
Card-en-Ciel$36.50
Care Bears: To The Rescue$20.25$22.50
Catch BESHI!! Scooping Game$8.00
Cats Hidden in Spooky Places$5.99
Chippy&Noppo$20.65$29.50
Crash Puzzle Hammer-San$14.55
Cute Bite$22.99
Dizzy Hero$8.00
Doodle Hunt: Halloween Rush$4.49$5.99
dotAGE$26.25
Easy Cute Clean Up Lesson$11.60$14.50
EGGCONSOLE MURDER CLUB PC-8801$9.00
Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds$36.12$45.15
Fear the Spotlight$30.00
Flip It$2.25
Garbage Driver Truck Simulator 2025$1.99$11.99
Garden of the Sea$29.50
Hatch Tales$27.90
Hidden Cats in Spooky Town$4.49$5.99
House of Horror – 7 Psychos$14.50
Interior design: Transform your space with style$2.70$9.00
Kingsgrave$15.00
Medieval Grandmaster: Tavern Board Battle$6.39$7.99
MiniGhost$4.50
Miraculous: Paris Under Siege$69.95
Miraculous: Paris Under Siege – Deluxe Edition$89.95
OnePunch$6.75$7.50
Orange Season$44.95
Paint By Pixel 2$15.00
Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia$6.75$7.50
Potionomics: Masterwork Edition$44.95
Prisnhax$6.00
Rogue Flight$27.00$30.00
ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE$90.00
ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition$127.50
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven$84.95
Say Cheese!$5.25$7.50
Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town$63.99
SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky$60.00
Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut$24.30$27.00
Sleeping Beauty: The Kingdom of Lost Dreams$6.90
Solomon Snow: First Contact$5.99
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS$74.95
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION$89.95
Soul Stalker$9.99
Speedollama$13.49$14.99
Stickin’ the Landing$12.00
Stilt Fella$19.20
Super XYX$12.00$15.00
Telebbit$13.09$14.55
The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication$31.45$34.95
The Cheese Chase: Pizza Madness$13.50$22.50
The Coma 2B: Catacomb$22.50
The Jackbox Survey Scramble$15.00
The Pane Puzzle$5.25$10.50
The Rocky Horror Show Video Game$12.01$13.35
The Sun Shines Over Us$37.50
The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle$25.50
Viking City Tycoon$15.00
Voidwrought$29.50
While We Wait Here$7.50
Wildermyth: Console Edition$35.95
Wings of Njord$6.60
Yakuza Kiwami$29.95
Ys X: Nordics$90.00
Zebulon: A Lost Cat$7.50

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment