Nintendo Download Updates (W42) Shadow X Romance
We’re in the thick of it. There were over 100 different SKUs on the eShop this week. We say ‘were’ because we’ve trimmed all the bundles and AI-generated rubbish, bringing it down to a still huge but more respectable number.
Sonic fans, this is your week with the return of Shadow, who gets his own “game” in Sonic X Shadow Generations. If you’re a fan of violent Japanese crime syndicates then Yakuza Kiwami is finally here as well. How about some romance? Choose between Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven and Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake. What are the odds that two games, remakes, with romance in their title release the same week. Ys X: Nordics is finally here, along with Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut, Stickin’ the Landing and Fear the Spotlight. Oh, and Hatch Tales finally showed up.
In local games, we have Botworld Odyssey from Featherweight Games—be sure to check it out! And if you’re an Aussie dev and we haven’t highlighted your game, send us an email, yeah? Use the subject line ‘Vook, look here, it’s an Aussie Switch game,’ because we get around 300 emails about new games each week.
Anything for you this week?
This week’s highlights: Sonic X Shadow Generations, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, Yakuza Kiwami, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, Ys X: Nordics, Botworld Odyssey 🇦🇺, Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut, Stickin’ the Landing, Fear the Spotlight, The Jackbox Survey Scramble, Hatch Tales, Card-en-Ciel, Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, dotAGE