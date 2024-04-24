New Princess Peach themed gear drops on the Aussie My Nintendo Store
Nintendo has dropped a bunch of fresh Nintendo Tokyo Store gear on the Australian My Nintendo Store – all Princess Peach themed!
This is some of the gear that came out around Princess Peach Showtime in other regions. Dress to impress with a Peach themed cap, a hair tie or a shoulder bag. There’s also a small pouch to store things in, and keep it clean with a hand towel.
