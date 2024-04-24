723
0

New Princess Peach themed gear drops on the Aussie My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicApril 24, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo has dropped a bunch of fresh Nintendo Tokyo Store gear on the Australian My Nintendo Store – all Princess Peach themed!

This is some of the gear that came out around Princess Peach Showtime in other regions. Dress to impress with a Peach themed cap, a hair tie or a shoulder bag. There’s also a small pouch to store things in, and keep it clean with a hand towel.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment