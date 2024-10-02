Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic Generations is back, and this time it comes with a healthy dose of Shadow. SEGA is revamping the original 2011 release, enhancing it and adding an entirely new Shadow adventure. Sonic Generations was never released on a Nintendo home console back in the day—we only had the 3DS version then.
It seems all retailers are offering the same pre-order bonus: a physical journal detailing Gerald Robotnik’s creation of Shadow, along with a Sonic Adventure Legacy skin. The digital version includes the skin, but, of course, no journal. There’s also a deluxe version available, if that’s your thing.
Sonic X Shadow Generations launches on Friday, October 25th.
Amazon.com.au
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $69 – Link
- Doesn’t mention the preorder bonus, but there isn’t going to be a different SKU for just one store
Big W
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $69 – Link
- Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above
EB Games
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $79.95 – Link
- Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above
- Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games
eShop
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $74.95 – Link
- Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.95 – Link
- Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and a Digital Artbook and OST.
The Gamesmen
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $74.95 – Link
- Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above
Harvey Norman
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $68
JB Hi-Fi
- Sonic X Shadow Generations– $69 – Link
- Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above
- Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.
MightyApe
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $79– Link
- Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above
Target
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.