Aussie Bargain Roundup: Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sonic Generations is back, and this time it comes with a healthy dose of Shadow. SEGA is revamping the original 2011 release, enhancing it and adding an entirely new Shadow adventure. Sonic Generations was never released on a Nintendo home console back in the day—we only had the 3DS version then.

It seems all retailers are offering the same pre-order bonus: a physical journal detailing Gerald Robotnik’s creation of Shadow, along with a Sonic Adventure Legacy skin. The digital version includes the skin, but, of course, no journal. There’s also a deluxe version available, if that’s your thing.

Sonic X Shadow Generations launches on Friday, October 25th.

Amazon.com.au

Sonic X Shadow Generations – $69 – Link Doesn’t mention the preorder bonus, but there isn’t going to be a different SKU for just one store

– Link

Big W

Sonic X Shadow Generations – $69 – Link Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above

– Link

EB Games

Sonic X Shadow Generations – $79.95 – Link Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Sonic X Shadow Generations – $74.95 – Link Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin

– Link Sonic X Shadow Generations – Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.95 – Link Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and a Digital Artbook and OST.

– Link

The Gamesmen

Sonic X Shadow Generations – $74.95 – Link Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above

– Link

Harvey Norman

Sonic X Shadow Generations – $68

JB Hi-Fi

Sonic X Shadow Generations– $69 – Link Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.

– Link

MightyApe

Sonic X Shadow Generations – $79 – Link Preorders receive the Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin and Journal as above

– Link

Target

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.