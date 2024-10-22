Sakurai Concludes YouTube Series, Reveals He’s Developing a New Game

Advertisement

Earlier tonight, Masahiro Sakurai concluded his YouTube video series with a massive 40-minute video that wrapped it all up and went behind the scenes on how he put the entire series together. We’re emphasizing the word “how” here—he really went all out.

Among his revelations is that he filmed the majority of the videos over two years ago. However, he hasn’t stopped working since then, continuing to compile footage and collaborate with production company Hike and translation company 8-4 to bring it all together. It ended up costing Sakurai 90 million yen (nearly $900,000AUD) to produce all 256 episodes, but he saw it as his way of investing in the future of the video game industry. He did not monetise the videos.

Speaking of the future, he also revealed that when he started the channel, he had just submitted a proposal for a new game, which was accepted and should be announced “sooner or later.” He has been working on this game for as long as he’s been working on the videos, juggling both the channel and the game simultaneously.

Sakurai’s video series may have come to an end, but whatever game he’s working on will continue.

What a machine.