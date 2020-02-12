New NES and SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo of America has announced that four new games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES apps next week — two games a piece.

Coming on the 19th of February (or more likely the 20th for us in Australia) to the NSO apps are Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis for the SNES, and Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel for the NES. You can see them in action below.

On 2/19, 4 more games will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collections!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Pop'n TwinBee

・Smash Tennis



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Shadow of the Ninja

・Eliminator Boat Duel pic.twitter.com/Ot2dMp6t0I — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 12, 2020

It’s not Donkey Kong Country, but hey, it’s something?