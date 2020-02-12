1735
New NES and SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

by Oliver BrandtFebruary 12, 2020

Nintendo of America has announced that four new games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES apps next week — two games a piece.

Coming on the 19th of February (or more likely the 20th for us in Australia) to the NSO apps are Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis for the SNES, and Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel for the NES. You can see them in action below.

It’s not Donkey Kong Country, but hey, it’s something?

