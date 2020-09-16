Donkey Kong Country 2, Mario’s Super Picross and two more hit Switch Online next week

Nintendo have announced that on September 23rd in the USA, which likely means the 24th for us, four more titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, including the great game Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest.

In addition to Donkey Kong Country 2, Super Nintendo fans will also get access to brawler The Peace Keepers and Mario’s Super Picross, a title that was not released outside of Japan before.

As the game is in Japanese they have also released a video, showing you how to play it, as well as navigate menus and such, something we highly suggest you watch before you download the update.

On the Nintendo Entertainment System side of things, there is just the one game coming and its S.C.A.T. or Special Cybernetic Attack Team, something players here might know as Action in New York, as it changed names when it went to PAL territories.

What do you think, are these good games to add to the library and while this the second update in a month, don’t expect more to come soon, Super Mario All-Stars was an anomaly, not the norm.