Earthworm Jim 2, DIG DUG II, and MAPPY-LAND added to NSO NES and SNES apps
New titles have been added to the NES and SNES libraries for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The new titles include;
SNES
- Earthworm Jim 2 (Harvest Moon in Japan)
NES
- MAPPY-LAND
- DIG DUG II
Aside from EarthBound Beginnings and EarthBound which were added in February earlier this year, the last time the NES and SNES catalogues got an update were back in May and July 2021. Folks without the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack have been left wanting.
The update also includes two SP versions for the SNES app – Super Mario World and Super Punch Out, both of which essentially give you 100% save files for the game.
