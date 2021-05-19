Joe & Mac, Magical Drop2, and more coming to NSO NES & SNES service
Nintendo has finally adding more games to its Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES service next week.
Four SNES games and one NES game are being added to the service on the 26th of May, one week from today – though it’s possible it’ll end up being on the 27th for us too. You can see the full list of games below.
SNES:
– Super Baseball Simulator
– Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)
– Magical Drop2
– Spanky’s Quest
NES:
– Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
